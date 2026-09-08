Decatur hires new Director of Finance and City Treasurer

Michele Anderson takes over the role of Director of Finance and City Treasurer in Decatur.

Anderson is a Macon County resident and comes to the City of Decatur after serving as Chief Financial Officer of Clarkson Grain Company (Cerro Gordo, IL) where she oversaw the company’s financial operations. She has nearly two decades of finance and accounting experience.

“After an extensive search we are pleased to hire Michele as our Director of Finance,” said Decatur City Manager Melissa Hon. “In the complex world of government finances, we need smart and calculated leaders and that is what Michele brings. Her experience will provide the financial clarity that we need at the City for long-term success.”

Anderson holds a Master of Business Administration from Baker University and a Bachelor of Science in Business with concentrations on Accounting and Finance from Eastern Illinois University. Prior to Clarkson Grain, she spent more than 18 years with ADM, serving in a progression of leadership roles across internal audit, accounting, financial planning and analysis, and controllership.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve the City of Decatur and to give back to a community where I have spent much of my career,” said Anderson. “I look forward to working with City leadership and staff to build on the City’s strong foundation and support responsible financial stewardship,

transparency, and long-term financial sustainability for the Decatur community.”

Anderson started her new position on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

