Water repair to close a portion of Springfield's MacArthur Boulevard
On Thursday, September 10, the southbound lanes of MacArthur Boulevard at South Grand Avenue will be closed to traffic while Water Department crews repair a leaking water valve.
Both southbound turn lanes on South Grand Avenue onto MacArthur Boulevard will also be closed. Lanes will remain closed until road surface repairs are complete.
Motorists should plan to take alternative routes to avoid delays and should slow down and drive with caution around this work zone.