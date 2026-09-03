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Springfield withdraws a renewal contract with Shot Spotter | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 3, 2026 at 6:14 AM CDT
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  • Springfield City Council has questions about Shot Spotter since it has come under scrutiny for its effectiveness and questions around whether it leads to profiling and constitutional violations
  • A Springfield man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking and related firearm possession
  • A federal judge in southern Illinois issued an order earlier this week halting a logging project commissioned by the U.S. Forest Service in the Shawnee National Forest
  • Illinois hospitals will lose billions in revenue over the next several years due to changes in the Medicaid rules
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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