Springfield withdraws a renewal contract with Shot Spotter | First Listen
- Springfield City Council has questions about Shot Spotter since it has come under scrutiny for its effectiveness and questions around whether it leads to profiling and constitutional violations
- A Springfield man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for drug trafficking and related firearm possession
- A federal judge in southern Illinois issued an order earlier this week halting a logging project commissioned by the U.S. Forest Service in the Shawnee National Forest
- Illinois hospitals will lose billions in revenue over the next several years due to changes in the Medicaid rules