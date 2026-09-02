Sangamon County Board approves a 3% hotel/motel tax | First Listen
- The increase in the hotel/motel tax will help fund the expansion of the BOS Center
- Illinois has received its second credit upgrade in less than a week
- Despite claims of targeting the worst of the worst, President Trump's immigration crackdown in Chicago detained only five murderers in 68 days
- Decatur Police arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting death in the city
- A Metro East bridge is scheduled to be demolished
- More imports of foreign ground beef will be allowed into the country following an announcement from President Trump