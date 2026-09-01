UIS Chancellor's Thinkers Series to feature former Congresswoman Cheri Bustos

The conversation will explore authentic leadership, focusing on what it means to lead with purpose, how staying true to oneself builds trust and influence and why authenticity is essential in today’s leadership landscape.

Drawing on her experience in public service, journalism and community advocacy, Bustos will offer insight into the power of leading authentically.

The program will include a conversation between Chancellor Gooch and Bustos from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., followed by an audience Q&A from 6:15 to 7 p.m. The event will conclude with closing reflections from 7 to 7:15 p.m., with a reception featuring heavy refreshments immediately following.

Bustos' appearance was originally scheduled for April, but was canceled.

The Chancellor’s Thinkers Series is designed to inspire diverse perspectives and encourage intentional thinking. Each session features a “featured thinker” who engages in meaningful dialogue with Chancellor Gooch on topics tied to their expertise.

The event is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to RSVP in advance to assist with planning.

WHEN: 5:30 to 7:15 p.m. Sept. 15 (reception to follow)

WHERE: UIS Student Union Ballroom, 2251 Richard Wright Drive (visitor parking available in Lot J)