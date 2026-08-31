Cori Claycomb and Jen Edginton with The Illinois State Museum with Info on Hispanic Heritage Month

Cori Claycomb and Jen Edginton with The Illinois State Museum bring us information about the Museum's upcoming calendar, including Hispanic Heritage Month. All these events are free to the public.

Below is from The Illinois State Museum's website:

Welcome to the Illinois State Museum

The Illinois State Museum system includes the headquarters museum and ISM-Research & Collections Center both in Springfield with branch sites ISM-Dickson Mounds in Lewistown, and ISM-Lockport Gallery in Lockport. ISM is under the Department of Natural Resources and the State of Illinois.

The Illinois State Museum inspires exploration of Illinois' past and present to inform and enrich everyday life and to promote stewardship of cultural and natural resources for the future. The Museum's extensive collections and research activities provide the foundation for exhibitions and public programs that tell the story of the land, life, people, and art of Illinois.

Transcript Pending.