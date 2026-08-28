Neill Dresen Booked Many Bands at Donnies Homespun Now Brings Decatur RHYTHM AND BLUES IN THE PARK

Neill Dresen Booked bands like Los Lobos, Black Flag, Reverend Horton Heat, and The Wailers at Donnie's Homespun, Springfield and Decatur locations. Now he brings Decatur RHYTHM AND BLUES IN THE PARK. This is a free and all age welcome, outdoor concert series in Central Park, in Downtown Decatur.

Saturday, September 5, 2026, and Friday, October 2, 2026. Music starts at 5 for both events and lawn chairs are encouraged.

Transcript pending.