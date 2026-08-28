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Neill Dresen Booked Many Bands at Donnies Homespun Now Brings Decatur RHYTHM AND BLUES IN THE PARK

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Jeff C. Williams
Published August 28, 2026 at 10:49 AM CDT
Neill Dresen Booked bands like Los Lobos, Black Flag, Reverend Horton Heat, and The Wailers at Donnie's Homespun, Springfield and Decatur locations. Now he brings Decatur RHYTHM AND BLUES IN THE PARK.
Neill Dresen
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Rhythm and Blues In The Park
Neill Dresen Booked bands like Los Lobos, Black Flag, Reverend Horton Heat, and The Wailers at Donnie's Homespun, Springfield and Decatur locations. Now he brings Decatur RHYTHM AND BLUES IN THE PARK.

Neill Dresen Booked bands like Los Lobos, Black Flag, Reverend Horton Heat, and The Wailers at Donnie's Homespun, Springfield and Decatur locations. Now he brings Decatur RHYTHM AND BLUES IN THE PARK. This is a free and all age welcome, outdoor concert series in Central Park, in Downtown Decatur.

Saturday, September 5, 2026, and Friday, October 2, 2026. Music starts at 5 for both events and lawn chairs are encouraged.

Transcript pending.
Arts & Life
Jeff C. Williams
Jeff C. Williams joined NPR Illinois in February of 2026.
See stories by Jeff C. Williams