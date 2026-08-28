Statewide: A new law could shorten autism diagnosis wait times

For parents who suspect their children may be autistic, it can be a frustrating wait for a diagnosis. That time spent waiting also delays much-needed therapy that can have life-long benefits.

Those delays vary across the state. But a new Illinois law could speed up the process. Speech language pathologists trained in autism evaluation would be allowed to diagnose children under age 3 who are enrolled in Illinois Early Intervention Program. We hear from experts and parents.

Also:

* Springfield is playing host to women’s professional baseball this summer. But can the new WPBL hit it out of the park in the future? Ben Singson brings us the report.

* Jane Carlson tells us about the Roseville Sign Museum.

* The Guinness World Record holder for youngest male museum curator lives in Illinois and operates a museum in Cambridge. We talk with him.

* Advocates say government support will be crucial for dementia patients and caregivers as the population ages.

Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Wehrly, left (photo courtesy Janet Wehrly); and four generations of Wehrlys, right.

(photo courtesy Peter Wehrly.)

* We bring you the story of a Galesburg soldier killed in action more than 20 years ago who will be remembered with a highway dedication.

* This Week in Illinois History goes back to the early 1900s, when the city of West Chicago celebrated its history as the site of a historic Lincoln-Douglas debate. The only problem? The debate never happened.

* Eric Stock reports efforts to make sure data centers are located where there is enough energy capacity.

