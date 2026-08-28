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Statewide: A new law could shorten autism diagnosis wait times

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published August 28, 2026 at 11:58 AM CDT
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For parents who suspect their children may be autistic, it can be a frustrating wait for a diagnosis. That time spent waiting also delays much-needed therapy that can have life-long benefits.

Those delays vary across the state. But a new Illinois law could speed up the process. Speech language pathologists trained in autism evaluation would be allowed to diagnose children under age 3 who are enrolled in Illinois Early Intervention Program. We hear from experts and parents.

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* Jane Carlson tells us about the Roseville Sign Museum.

* The Guinness World Record holder for youngest male museum curator lives in Illinois and operates a museum in Cambridge. We talk with him.

* Advocates say government support will be crucial for dementia patients and caregivers as the population ages.

Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Wehrly, left (photo courtesy Janet Wehrly); and four generations of Wehrlys, right. (photo courtesy Peter Wehrly.)
Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Wehrly, left (photo courtesy Janet Wehrly); and four generations of Wehrlys, right.
(photo courtesy Peter Wehrly.)

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* Eric Stock reports efforts to make sure data centers are located where there is enough energy capacity.

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