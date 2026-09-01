A leading female House Democrat in Springfield is calling for a legislative watchdog to resign | First Listen
- Chair of the House Democratic Women's Caucus, State Representative Mary Beth Canty, wants McCuskey to step down
- President Trump will make his first trip to Illinois during his second term
- There is a new leader at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources
- The Illinois State Military Museum in Springfield will put the leg of General Santa Anna back on display
- NASA launched a new space telescope over the weekend