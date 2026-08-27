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A northern Illinois school implements e-learning following a measles exposure | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published August 27, 2026 at 6:27 AM CDT
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  • District administrators notified community members of the confirmed case involving a Kaneland High School student on Sunday
  • The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed the first human case of West Nile in Illinois this year
  • Corn futures prices recently hit an 18 month high in light of lower yield predictions for this year's harvest
  • A lawsuit seeks to block the U.S. Postal Service from enforcing new rules that prohibit transmitting certain mail ballots
  • The National Park Service has accepted the donation of nearly 20 acres from the New Philadelphia Association to the National Historic Site in Pike County
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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