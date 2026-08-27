A northern Illinois school implements e-learning following a measles exposure | First Listen
- District administrators notified community members of the confirmed case involving a Kaneland High School student on Sunday
- The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed the first human case of West Nile in Illinois this year
- Corn futures prices recently hit an 18 month high in light of lower yield predictions for this year's harvest
- A lawsuit seeks to block the U.S. Postal Service from enforcing new rules that prohibit transmitting certain mail ballots
- The National Park Service has accepted the donation of nearly 20 acres from the New Philadelphia Association to the National Historic Site in Pike County