Springfield cooling centers available to beat the heat

Springfield has nine cooling centers to allow people to get out of the heat:

Municipal Center East, 800 E. Monroe St., is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Municipal Center West, 300 S. Seventh St., is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Lincoln Library, 326 S. Seventh St., is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Office of Community Relations, 1450 Groth St., open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

St. John’s Breadline, 430 N. Fifth St., offers indoor dining 8-9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. weekdays, and 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. weekends and holidays.

The Salvation Army Main Campus, 1600 Clear Lake Ave., entrance on the south side, open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

Washington Street Mission, 408 N. Fourth St., open 7:30-10:30 a.m. and 12:30-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday through Friday; on Tuesdays, the afternoon hours are 12:30-3 p.m.; and 8:30-10 a.m. Saturdays.

Helping Hands, 2200 Shale St., provides cooling 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and overnight shelter 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Intricate Minds, 619 N. Grand E., is open noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday and noon to 5 p.m. Thursday.