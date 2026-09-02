5th Street Renaissance and the Harvest for Homes Celebration with Penny Powell and Ty Charnley

5th Street Renaissance battle homelessness and other public health issues. The Harvest for Homes Celebration is a great fundraising opportunity for the community. Penny Powell and Ty Charnley bring us the info.

From the 5th Street Renaissance website:

Please join Fifth Street Renaissance as we continue our mission to assist individuals and families in difficult situations. Throughout the year, we host events that help to inform our community, assist those in need, and offer opportunities for others to become involved.

Transcript pending.