Illinois State Museum to host Free Frank Freedom Day event on Sept. 13

The Illinois State Museum (ISM) is collaborating with the National Park Service, the New Philadelphia Association, and the Springfield state historic sites to host Free Frank Freedom Day on Sunday, Sept. 13. The event commemorates the freedom of Frank McWorter, entrepreneur, freedom seeker, and founder of New Philadelphia in Pike County.

The event at the ISM location in Springfield will feature free family-friendly activities from noon to 2 p.m., including hands-on projects, art, and discussion questions that share the story of Free Frank with younger audiences.

The New Philadelphia Association will host a formal ceremony at 2 p.m. in the ISM auditorium featuring speeches from McWorter descendants Gerald McWorter and Sheena Franklin, a performance by the Springfield Collective Community Dance Team, and a reception with light refreshments.

The Illinois State Museum is located at 502 S. Spring St. in Springfield. For additional information, email corinne.claycomb@illinois.gov.

