Stephanie Fulton and Prairieland Punishers Central Illinois Roller Derby are Inclusively Recruiting

Stephanie Fulton tells us some of the history of Prairieland Punishers Roller Derby in central Illinois. Stephanie also explains the rules.

The team is currently recruiting and is all inclusive.

From website:

About the Prairieland Punishers

The Prairieland Punishers Roller Derby league was established in 2011 as an Illinois Not-for-Profit organization to create a competitive, full-contact women’s flat track roller derby team that operates under the official rules and sanctions of the Women’s Flat Track Roller Derby Association (WFTDA). In 2015 the Punishers received 501c3 status and became league members of the WFTDA. In 2025, the Punishers voted to expand to include an open-gender division.

The mission of the Prairieland Punishers is to provide an opportunity for skaters to learn, compete, and promote flat track roller derby in Central Illinois. This athletic team is focused on promoting health, wellness, fitness, training, competition, self-growth, community outreach, and team . We place a high value on personal character, community involvement, and dedication to our sport.

The Prairieland Punishers Roller Derby league is dedicated to creating an inclusive environment for everyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, age, disability (physical or mental), sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, parental status, pregnancy status, marital status, political affiliation, military and veteran status, as well as mental health status, socioeconomic status or background, neuro(a)typicality, or physical appearance.

Transcript pending:

