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Devon Amphitheater in Decatur plans expansion | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published October 22, 2026 at 6:16 AM CDT
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First Listen for Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026.

- Decatur's outdoor venue, the Devon Amphitheater, will add 1,600 seats and possibly attract larger acts thanks to a $7 million gift.

- Illinois lawmakers may create a holiday for Ulysses S. Grant.

- Springfield Police are investigating after a shooting on Chatham Rd. Tuesday.

- Senate nominees Juliana Stratton and Don Tracy met for their lone debate.

- The Citizens Club of Springfield will feature a policy event Friday morning focused on scams.

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