Lincoln Land Community College’s Haunted Lab brings spooky science to kids

Lincoln Land Community College Biology Professor Erin Shanle and Lab Supervisor Lisa Volk Draper join Community Voices to discuss the return of the college’s Haunted Lab, a free, family-friendly event that combines science with Halloween fun. Taking place Friday, Oct. 23, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in Sangamon Hall at the college’s Springfield campus, the event features chemistry demonstrations, DNA extraction, slime-making, a pumpkin-carving gallery, bingo, and other hands-on activities. Shanle and Volkdraper explain how the event gives children an opportunity to explore different scientific disciplines while encouraging curiosity and interest in STEM careers. Lincoln Land students play a key role in developing and presenting the demonstrations, sharing what they’ve learned in the classroom with the community. Families can drop in at any time, costumes are encouraged, and attendees will receive goody bags with ideas for safe, at-home science activities.

Transcript pending.