Downtown Springfield water main repaired, street closure continues | First Listen
First Listen for Monday, Aug. 31, 2026.
- The broken main that flooded a portion of downtown Springfield last week has been replaced. Monroe Street between 4th and 5th Streets remains closed,
- Gov. JB Pritzker says the state doesn't want to sacrifice farmland for data centers.
- GOP gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey is urging Republicans to turn out for this fall's election.\
- Moody's has given Illinois another credit upgrade.
- An investigation continues into the shooting of a man b y police last week in Granite City. The man died from his injuries.