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Downtown Springfield water main repaired, street closure continues | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published August 31, 2026 at 6:13 AM CDT
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First Listen for Monday, Aug. 31, 2026.

- The broken main that flooded a portion of downtown Springfield last week has been replaced. Monroe Street between 4th and 5th Streets remains closed,

- Gov. JB Pritzker says the state doesn't want to sacrifice farmland for data centers.

- GOP gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey is urging Republicans to turn out for this fall's election.\

- Moody's has given Illinois another credit upgrade.

- An investigation continues into the shooting of a man b y police last week in Granite City. The man died from his injuries.

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