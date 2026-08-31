Downtown Springfield water main repaired, street closure continues | First Listen

First Listen for Monday, Aug. 31, 2026.

- The broken main that flooded a portion of downtown Springfield last week has been replaced. Monroe Street between 4th and 5th Streets remains closed,

- Gov. JB Pritzker says the state doesn't want to sacrifice farmland for data centers.

- GOP gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey is urging Republicans to turn out for this fall's election.\

- Moody's has given Illinois another credit upgrade.

- An investigation continues into the shooting of a man b y police last week in Granite City. The man died from his injuries.

