Annette Badland on Mae in Season 4 & Why The World Still Needs Ted Lasso

We couldn't be happier to welcome Mae Green herself, Annette Badland to the podcast! She is literally the best freaking person alive and we had a wonderful conversation not just about Lasso but her entire career. We talk her roots at the Globe Theatre in the Royal Shakespeare Company, her favorite roles, how that warped her to the sci-fi world of Doctor Who and finally to our favorite bar in Richmond.

We also ask her all about Season 4! How she got the call that she was returning, what feels different about this season, what her new character arc means for the character and of course why Mae seems to find and protect those misfits. We also ask if the world still needs Ted Lasso which she absolutely crushes. We hope you enjoy this conversation as much as we did it!

FEATURING: Jeremy Goeckner & Craig McFarland

WATCH THE INTERVIEW:

Named the best Ted Lasso Podcast:

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://podcast.feedspot.com/ted_lasso_podcasts/⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Email the show at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠frontrowlasso@gmail.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Join the Facebook group at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/groups/3161086474176010

