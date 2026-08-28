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Water main break floods a portion of downtown Springfield | First Listen

By Sean Crawford
Published August 28, 2026 at 6:35 AM CDT
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First Listen for Friday, Aug. 28, 2026:

- Crews spent Thursday night dealing with a major water main break that flooded part of downtown Springfield near 5th and Monroe. The road remains closed this morning.

- Illinois has announced the closure of work camps in Adams and Green counties, along with two impact programs.

- Illinois' Attorney General is suing the Trump Administration over family planning money.

- Investigators are still looking for the cause of a home explosion near Bloomington this week that send 8 people to the hospital. A gas line leak has been ruled out.

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