Water main break floods a portion of downtown Springfield | First Listen
First Listen for Friday, Aug. 28, 2026:
- Crews spent Thursday night dealing with a major water main break that flooded part of downtown Springfield near 5th and Monroe. The road remains closed this morning.
- Illinois has announced the closure of work camps in Adams and Green counties, along with two impact programs.
- Illinois' Attorney General is suing the Trump Administration over family planning money.
- Investigators are still looking for the cause of a home explosion near Bloomington this week that send 8 people to the hospital. A gas line leak has been ruled out.