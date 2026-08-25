Xena Phoenix makes an impact in the Front Row Network

The Front Row Network is pleased to welcome WOW Superhero, Xena Phoenix. Brandon and Xena discuss both her artistic and athletic background which led her to WOW-Women of Wrestling. We also discuss her love of performing and the important of manifesting.

WOW airs weekly in syndication across the U.S. and on VICE TV. All episodes from seasons one, two and three can be streamed on Pluto TV’s dedicated WOW channel. Seasons two and three are currently available to stream on Tubi and season two is available on Paramount+. Paramount Global Content

Fans can check their local listings and learn more about WOW on wowe.com.