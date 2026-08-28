Front Row Classics welcomes Katharine Kramer to discuss and 'Films That Change the World'

Front Row Classics welcomes producer, actress, singer & journalist, Katharine Kramer. Brandon and Katharine are discussing the legacy of her father, legendary film director Stanley Kramer. The two discuss how films such as Inherit the Wind, Judgment at Nuremberg and Guess Who's Coming to Dinner still have relevance in 2026. Katherine also discusses her passion for film as well as the inception of "Kat Kramer's Films that Change the World"

Please visit www.KatharineKramer.com and www.KatKramersFilmsThatChangeTheWorld.com

Katharine "Kat" Kramer is a former Miss Golden Globe Ambassador. Kat is the Founder of "Kat Kramer's Films That Change The World", an international cinema series to showcase motion pictures and documentaries that raise awareness of important social issues. Kat is the daughter of legendary filmmaker Stanley Kramer, actress/producer Karen Sharpe-Kramer, and the Godchild/namesake of screen icon Katharine Hepburn. She has starred in four one woman shows, and debut her solo show "My Duet With Mick" for Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival. She is currently developing a new solo show titled "She's A Rainbow." Kat has won awards for her roles on stage as Helen Keller in "The Miracle Worker" and Anne Frank in "The Diary of Anne Frank." She starred as Estella in "Great Expectations," "Joan of Arc" in "The Lark," and she appeared in the ensemble of "The Vagina Monologues." Ms. Kramer served on the dais and opened the program for the Pioneer Luncheon honoring her performing idol Lily Tomlin. She received a standing ovation with a special salute musical parody called "Dear Lily Tomlin." An animal rights advocate, Ms. Kramer re imagined the theme song from "Bless The Beasts And Children" as an anthem for animal rescue and wildlife protection organizations. She was honored with the Compassion Award from the Braveheart Women. Kat has appeared in films such as "Going Shopping" "What Just Happened" and "Little Fockers." She created the role of "Frances Rye" and multiple characters in the web series "Child of the 70's."

Kat won for Best Supporting Actress at the 2019 LOVE International Film Festival for her role as "Fran" in TURNOVER, the award-winning indie film streaming on Amazon Prime. This feel-good movie about second chances recently launched on TubiTV and other platforms. Kat co-stars as "Michelle" in the award-winning dramatic short film "MOTHER'S DAY MEMORIES" and plays "Beverly" in the award winning indie feature FATE'S SHADOW: THE WHOLE STORY, and it's award winning short film version FATE'S SHADOW. Ms. Kramer has won international awards for her role of "Violet Grace Pennington" in the award-winning indie feature RINGS OF THE UNPROMISED, with a sequel in the works. Kat can be seen in the documentary "CALL ME KATE" which launched on Netflix. She was honored with the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award at the Luxury Oscar Gala presented by Samira's Network. Kat will receive the 2026 "ARTIVIST" Lifetime Achievement Award at the inaugural RAYD8 Film Festival. She's an associate producer for the scripted short film "Voices" directed by Varda Bar-Kar. Her shingle KNK Productions, Inc. is in partnership with Wild Rose Pictures on a feature dramedy set in Palm Springs. Kat recently presented the 15th installment for "Kat Kramer's Films That Change The World" which was a 70mm ULTRA PANAVISION screening of Stanley Kramer's "It's A Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad, World" at the Fine Arts Theatre, Ms. Kramer has multiple projects in development as an actor/producer/creator and host.

Kat Kramer established the "Hunt For Humanity Award" at "Kat Kramer's Films That Change The World". The award is given to an actorvist who uses their voice to fight for human rights, animal welfare advocacy and environmental justice. Kat is launching the #SHEroesForChange Festival and podcast, with an additional #SHERO Award. Ms. Kramer is creating an outreach program called "New Voices For Change" to present original screenplays and theatrical works exploring social issue subjects with an emphasis on global impact, diversity and inclusion.