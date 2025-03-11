UIS non tenure track faculty union files intent to strike notice

The non-tenure track faculty union at the University of Illinois Springfield has taken another step toward a possible work stoppage.

The union officially filed an Intent to Strike notice with the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board. This follows membership voting to authorize a strike after what the union terms “insufficient progress at the bargaining table.” The 10-day notice means a strike could occur as early as March 18, according to the union.

The action is required by law prior to a walkout and doesn’t guarantee a strike will happen. The next bargaining session is set for Friday, March 14.

“We love our students and the work we do to make a difference in their futures," said Scott Fenton, UIS English instructor. "But after a year of bargaining and multiple sessions with a federal mediator, Chancellor Gooch and her administration have clearly not heard us as faculty and still refuse to make reasonable movement on job security and workload issues that are critical to our members. We hope the filing of this notice will serve as a wakeup call. It's time to take us seriously."

Formed in early 2024, the union includes 40 full time, non-tenure track faculty. It is part of the University Professionals of Illinois, Local 4100. The union said members teach more than 130 classes per semester on the UIS campus.

UIS Chancellor Susan Gooch said the administration is disappointed with the strike notice as additional bargaining sessions are scheduled. She said UIS has requested additional sessions, the but the union has yet to agree. Negotiations started last March and at least 20 sessions have been held, she said.

“The University’s goal throughout the past year of negotiations has been to balance an intent to fairly compensate our valued teaching colleagues for their important contributions, while also ensuring progress to reduce the University’s structural deficit,” Gooch said. “A work stoppage will do nothing to change the constraints that limit what UIS can ultimately provide in a new union contract.”

She also provided a progress update on the talks.

“To date, the University and the union have reached 11 tentative agreements of the approximate 20 articles being negotiated. We currently are addressing issues related to compensation and workload,” she said.

“Should a strike occur, we have measures in place that will minimize the impact on students’ academic progress, including grades and exams. We will continue to bargain in good faith and do everything within our power to avoid a disruption to learning,” added Gooch.

“A strike will be our last resort," added Fenton, "but we are prepared to withhold our labor if necessary to ensure that, in the long term, we can continue to give our students the high-quality education they deserve. A strike can still be avoided if this administration will finally show that they value our work and prioritize students' needs. We want to get an agreement done and the administration should too."

