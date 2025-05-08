Meet Julie Pryde, the 2025 University of Illinois Alumni Humanitarian Award recipient
Julie Pryde is the administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. She is a UIS Master of Public Health graduate and the 2025 University of Illinois Alumni Humanitarian Award recipient. She spoke to Community Voices about what led her to public health, the evolution of HIV/AIDS medications and education, and attitudes toward immunizations. Julie also shared her approach to humor and provided insight into how she makes health information accessible for all ages.