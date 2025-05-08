© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thanks for donating to go past the Spring Drive goal.

You can do even more by signing up for ProtectMyPublicMedia.org. Calls make a difference.

Meet Julie Pryde, the 2025 University of Illinois Alumni Humanitarian Award recipient

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published May 8, 2025 at 4:43 PM CDT
Julie Pryde
Courtesy of Julie Pryde
Julie Pryde

Julie Pryde is the administrator of the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District. She is a UIS Master of Public Health graduate and the 2025 University of Illinois Alumni Humanitarian Award recipient. She spoke to Community Voices about what led her to public health, the evolution of HIV/AIDS medications and education, and attitudes toward immunizations. Julie also shared her approach to humor and provided insight into how she makes health information accessible for all ages.
Tags
Arts & Life University of Illinois Springfield
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
See stories by Vanessa Ferguson
Related Stories