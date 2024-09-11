Accident victim speaks to Springfield council members as the police chief apologizes for officers' actions

A man seriously hurt in an accident that resulted in a former Springfield police official being charged with aggravated drunk driving addressed Springfield aldermen during a Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday.

Trevor Hopkins, his head bandaged, called the post-accident response from police officers “fishy”. Some have alleged officers on the scene acted unprofessionally and gave preferential treatment to now-retired Sgt. Michael Egan.

"I would truly like to know an answer soon as to what you guys truly think is the right rout from here because right now it's not working," Hopkins said.

Hopkins was driving a motorcycle on East Lake Shore Drive last Thursday night when police say Egan’s vehicle turned in front of him. Hopkins and a passenger, Chelsey Farley, were thrown from the motorcycle. Farley is still hospitalized. She is expected to survive, but family say they are unsure about the prognosis for her quality of life.

Farley's sister, Caitlyn Weiss, was visibly upset. She told council members she was notified about her sister's injuries through a friend, rather than authorities.

Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette says Egan embarrassed the profession of law enforcement and called his actions “selfish.”

"I apologize for the lack of compassion and the lack of empathy that was displayed on scene that day. I apologize for the lack of scene management that was on display that day," Scarlette said.

Scarlette met with the family members and has promised a transparent internal investigation. The Illinois State Police is also investigating.

Weiss said she believes Scarlette is sincere. But she was critical of Mayor Misty Buscher, who issued a video to the community this week after meeting with the family Monday.

"It was so much too little, too late," she said.

Weiss said she set up the meeting with the city because the mayor indicated they had no way to contact her.

"The more these situations happen, the more the public is going to be outraged," Weiss said. "Where is the transparency?"

Egan made his first court appearance this week and pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm. He has been released pending his next court appearance.