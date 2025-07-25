© 2025 NPR Illinois
Donnie Jacob goes viral highlighting the cast members of Disneyland

By Craig McFarland
Published July 25, 2025 at 9:12 AM CDT
Donnie Jacob Media

This week on Beyond the Mouse, we’re thrilled to welcome Donnie Jacob, the creator behind the heartwarming and wildly popular TikTok and Instagram series that shines a spotlight on Disneyland cast members. Donnie shares what inspired him to start highlighting the magic-makers behind the scenes, how his love for the park blossomed, and what it’s been like connecting with the Disney community online.

We also dive into his recent adventure covering the Zombies 4 premiere — from the green carpet glam to behind-the-scenes moments. Whether you're a die-hard Disney fan or just love hearing stories that spread joy, this episode is full of heart, pixie dust, and a whole lot of cast member love.

Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
