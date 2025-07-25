Donnie Jacob goes viral highlighting the cast members of Disneyland

This week on Beyond the Mouse, we’re thrilled to welcome Donnie Jacob, the creator behind the heartwarming and wildly popular TikTok and Instagram series that shines a spotlight on Disneyland cast members. Donnie shares what inspired him to start highlighting the magic-makers behind the scenes, how his love for the park blossomed, and what it’s been like connecting with the Disney community online.

We also dive into his recent adventure covering the Zombies 4 premiere — from the green carpet glam to behind-the-scenes moments. Whether you're a die-hard Disney fan or just love hearing stories that spread joy, this episode is full of heart, pixie dust, and a whole lot of cast member love.

