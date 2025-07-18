Front Row Classics celebrates the legacy of Hattie McDaniel with Kevin John Goff

Front Row Classics welcomes Kevin John Goff to the podcast. Kevin is the great-grand-nephew of Hattie McDaniel and Executive Director of the Hattie McDaniel Estate. Brandon and Kevin discusses Hattie's journey through show business and road to Hollywood. The two discuss the many barriers she broke and her astonishing perseverance. Kevin also discusses the many projects he's involved with keeping the McDaniel legacy alive.

You can find all of the updates at www.hattiemcdaniel.com