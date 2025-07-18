© 2025 NPR Illinois
Front Row Classics celebrates the legacy of Hattie McDaniel with Kevin John Goff

By Brandon Davis
Published July 18, 2025 at 6:24 PM CDT

Front Row Classics welcomes Kevin John Goff to the podcast. Kevin is the great-grand-nephew of Hattie McDaniel and Executive Director of the Hattie McDaniel Estate. Brandon and Kevin discusses Hattie's journey through show business and road to Hollywood. The two discuss the many barriers she broke and her astonishing perseverance. Kevin also discusses the many projects he's involved with keeping the McDaniel legacy alive.

You can find all of the updates at www.hattiemcdaniel.com

Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
