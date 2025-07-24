© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Front Row previews 'Wrestling Like It's 1989' with Midwest Wrestling Coalition

By Brandon Davis
Published July 24, 2025 at 10:51 PM CDT
Midwest Wrestling Coalition
/
MWC

The Front Row Network welcomes the Midwest Wrestling Coalition to the show. Brandon sits down with booker/promoter Shane Walters to preview their upcoming show this Saturday, July 26th. The show is entitled "Wrestling Like It's 1989". Brandon and Shane discuss the details of the show and how it will be a throwback to old school wrestling. We, then welcome MWC World Coalition Champion, Mario Pardua followed by Jayson Breed and Clean Cut Cole Stevens to preview all of the action-packed fun.

The show will be at Alton Wood River Sportsman Club in Godfrey, IL. Doors open at 6pm with bell time at 7pm.

You can pick up your tickets here: https://bit.ly/4o5E5GZ

Community Voices 2025
