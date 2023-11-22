TCM's Eddie Muller introduces Film Noir to kids in latest book.

Happy Thanksgiving from Front Row Classics. We're celebrating Noirvember with the Czar of Noir himself, Eddie Muller. Eddie has penned a new children's book, "Kid Noir: Kitty Feral and the Case of the Marshmallow Monkey". The book is a charming introduction to the world of classics film for younger kids. Brandon and Eddie discuss the inspiration behind the book and importance of introducing classic film to the next generation.

The conversation, then, turns to Eddie's favorite film, Nicholas Ray's "In a Lonely Place". The film features what may be Humphrey Bogart's most personal performance and a career-defining portrayal from Gloria Grahame. Eddie also makes a case for why 1950 just may be the greatest year in film.

"Kid Noir: Kitty Feral and the Case of the Marshmallow Monkey" is available wherever books are sold from Running Press Kids and Turner Classic Movies.

Eddie Muller, an authority on film noir, is the author of Dark City Dames as well as two mystery novels. He lives in the San Francisco area.

Jessica Schmidt is a writer and film noir-enthusiast living in Philadelphia with her husband Nathan and very own crime-fighting canine, Loki.

Forrest Burdett is an illustrator from New Jersey with a passion for vibrant colors and fairytales. His days are filled with drawings of faraway places and fantastical adventures. He studied illustration at FIT in Manhattan and now lives in Portland, Oregon.