© 2023 NPR Illinois
The Capital's NPR Network Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Front Row Network

Front Row Classics invites Eddie Muller to set up his 'Noir Bar'

By Brandon Davis
Published June 14, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT
Brandon welcomes 'Czar of Noir', Eddie Muller
Turner Classic Movies
/
Brandon welcomes 'Czar of Noir', Eddie Muller

Front Row Classics is thrilled to welcome back the Czar of Noir himself, Eddie Muller. Brandon and Eddie discuss his latest book, "Noir Bar: Cocktails Inspired by the World of Film Noir". The book highlights 50 film noir favorites. Each are carefully paired with a cocktail that perfectly highlights the film in discussion. Carefully curated by Muller, 'Noir Bar' also features dozens of movie stills, posters and sleek photography. Brandon also speaks with Eddie about the latest updates from the Noir City film festival and the Film Noir Foundation.

"Noir Bar: Cocktails Inspired by the World of Film Noir" is available ,wherever books are sold, from TCM and Running Press.

Eddie Muller, aka the “Czar of Noir,” is the host of TCM’s Noir Alley, and the prolific author of novels, biographies, plays, films, and movie histories, including Dark City: Revised and Expanded Edition and the children's book Kid Noir. He also programs and hosts the Noir City film festival series, curates museums, and provides commentary for television, radio, and DVDs. As founder of the Film Noir Foundation (www.filmnoirfoundation.org/), Muller has been instrumental in restoring and preserving dozens of lost noir classics. He resides in the San Francisco Bay Area in California.

Tags
Front Row Network Film
Stay Connected
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
Related Stories