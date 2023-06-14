Front Row Classics invites Eddie Muller to set up his 'Noir Bar'

Front Row Classics is thrilled to welcome back the Czar of Noir himself, Eddie Muller. Brandon and Eddie discuss his latest book, "Noir Bar: Cocktails Inspired by the World of Film Noir". The book highlights 50 film noir favorites. Each are carefully paired with a cocktail that perfectly highlights the film in discussion. Carefully curated by Muller, 'Noir Bar' also features dozens of movie stills, posters and sleek photography. Brandon also speaks with Eddie about the latest updates from the Noir City film festival and the Film Noir Foundation.

"Noir Bar: Cocktails Inspired by the World of Film Noir" is available ,wherever books are sold, from TCM and Running Press.

Eddie Muller, aka the “Czar of Noir,” is the host of TCM’s Noir Alley, and the prolific author of novels, biographies, plays, films, and movie histories, including Dark City: Revised and Expanded Edition and the children's book Kid Noir. He also programs and hosts the Noir City film festival series, curates museums, and provides commentary for television, radio, and DVDs. As founder of the Film Noir Foundation (www.filmnoirfoundation.org/), Muller has been instrumental in restoring and preserving dozens of lost noir classics. He resides in the San Francisco Bay Area in California.