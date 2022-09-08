Front Row Classics previews HitchCon 2022 with Joel Gunz

Front Row Classics is happy to welcome Joel Gunz this week! Joel is the president and host of HitchCon '22, an online conference celebrating the legacy and ongoing relevance of the films of Alfred Hitchcock. Brandon and Joel discuss the conference's origins and what can be expected this year. It's sure to be a great experience for any film fan.

This year's theme is Hitchcock in a Time of Crisis.

For more information, you can go to www.hitchcon.org