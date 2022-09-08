© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
frn_npr_square_pic__itunes__0.jpg
Front Row Network

Front Row Classics previews HitchCon 2022 with Joel Gunz

Published September 8, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT
Front Row Classics previews HitchCon '22 with Joel Gunz
Front Row Network
/
Front Row Classics previews HitchCon '22 with Joel Gunz

Front Row Classics is happy to welcome Joel Gunz this week! Joel is the president and host of HitchCon '22, an online conference celebrating the legacy and ongoing relevance of the films of Alfred Hitchcock. Brandon and Joel discuss the conference's origins and what can be expected this year. It's sure to be a great experience for any film fan.

This year's theme is Hitchcock in a Time of Crisis.

For more information, you can go to www.hitchcon.org

Tags

Front Row Network Film
Stay Connected
Brandon Davis
Brandon Davis is the host of Classics and Zone-i-Sodes on the Front Row Network. A true fan of cinema history, Brandon holds the distinction of being the official film historian of the Network.
See stories by Brandon Davis
Related Stories