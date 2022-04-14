© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the NPR Illinois team!
Director of Development (chief fundraiser)
Apply by April 21
frn_npr_square_pic__itunes__0.jpg
Front Row Network

View from the Back Row interviews author Lillie Lainoff

Published April 14, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT
VFTBR with Lillie Lainoff.jpg

On this special episode, Steve interviews Lillie Lainoff, author of the new novel, "One for All," a gender-bent retelling of "The Three Musketeers." But there's one more twist to the story: Like the protagonist in her book, Lillie has Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS). Listen in as Lillie tells how her disability has challenged her personally and professionally.

FEATURING: Steve Sykes and Lillie Lainoff

View From the Back Row: https://linktr.ee/VFTBR

FIND US ON NPR ILLINOIS! https://www.nprillinois.org/programs/front-row-network

FIND US ON FACEBOOK – https://www.facebook.com/thefrontrownetwork/

FIND US ON TWITTER – https://twitter.com/view_row

FIND US ON INSTAGRAM – https://www.instagram.com/view_from_the_back_row

__________________________________________

Tags

Front Row Network author
Stay Connected
Steve Sykes
Steve Sykes, who works for the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, has more than 20 years of communications experience. In addition to hosting the View From the Back Row podcast, he enjoys participating in community theater and gaming.
See stories by Steve Sykes
Related Stories