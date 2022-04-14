View from the Back Row interviews author Lillie Lainoff

On this special episode, Steve interviews Lillie Lainoff, author of the new novel, "One for All," a gender-bent retelling of "The Three Musketeers." But there's one more twist to the story: Like the protagonist in her book, Lillie has Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS). Listen in as Lillie tells how her disability has challenged her personally and professionally.

FEATURING: Steve Sykes and Lillie Lainoff

