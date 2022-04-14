© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the NPR Illinois team!
Director of Development (chief fundraiser)
Apply by April 21
Steve Sykes headshot.jpg

Steve Sykes

Steve Sykes, who works for the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, has more than 20 years of communications experience. In addition to hosting the View From the Back Row podcast, he enjoys participating in community theater and gaming.

  • VFTBR with Lillie Lainoff.jpg
    Community Voices
    View from the Back Row interviews author Lillie Lainoff
    Steve Sykes
    On this special episode, Steve interviews Lillie Lainoff, author of the new novel, "One for All," a gender-bent retelling of "The Three Musketeers." But there's one more twist to the story: Like the protagonist in her book, Lillie has Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS). Listen in as Lillie tells how her disability has challenged her personally and professionally.