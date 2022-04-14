Steve Sykes
Steve Sykes, who works for the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services, has more than 20 years of communications experience. In addition to hosting the View From the Back Row podcast, he enjoys participating in community theater and gaming.
On this special episode, Steve interviews Lillie Lainoff, author of the new novel, "One for All," a gender-bent retelling of "The Three Musketeers." But there's one more twist to the story: Like the protagonist in her book, Lillie has Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS). Listen in as Lillie tells how her disability has challenged her personally and professionally.