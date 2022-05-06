Jade Anderson
The Springfield Running Center's owner, Tracy Dowell, talks about her marathon experiences and what makes her store unique | Community VoicesTracy Dowell is the owner of the Springfield Running Center. She has participated in 12 marathons, including the Boston Marathon, and an Ironman triathlon. She spoke to Community Voices about using her athletic experience to coach Springfield's youth. She also talked about the services offered at the Running Center including shoe fitting, training plans and "Thursday 5Ks."
UIS professor Dr. Layne Morsch explains his unique teaching methods and collaboration with Apple | Community VoicesDr. Layne Morsch teaches organic chemistry at the University of Illinois Springfield. He spoke to Community Voices about how beneficial "flipped learning" is and explained how working with Apple allowed him to help teachers nationwide. His expertise in online learning was put to good use in his online classes during the pandemic, and now he is focused on developing new and interactive ideas to further his student's understand of organic chemistry.