UIS professor Dr. Layne Morsch explains his unique teaching methods and collaboration with Apple | Community Voices
Dr. Layne Morsch teaches organic chemistry at the University of Illinois Springfield. He spoke to Community Voices about how beneficial "flipped learning" is and explained how working with Apple allowed him to help teachers nationwide. His expertise in online learning was put to good use in his online classes during the pandemic, and now he is focused on developing new and interactive ideas to further his student's understand of organic chemistry.