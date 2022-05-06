© 2022 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

UIS professor Dr. Layne Morsch explains his unique teaching methods and collaboration with Apple | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Jade Anderson
Published April 25, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT
UIS professor Dr. Morsch
Photo provided by Dr. Morsch
/
UIS professor Dr. Morsch teaches organic chemistry

Dr. Layne Morsch teaches organic chemistry at the University of Illinois Springfield. He spoke to Community Voices about how beneficial "flipped learning" is and explained how working with Apple allowed him to help teachers nationwide. His expertise in online learning was put to good use in his online classes during the pandemic, and now he is focused on developing new and interactive ideas to further his student's understand of organic chemistry.

