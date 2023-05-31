© 2023 NPR Illinois
CAPE makes professional development accessible for a multitude of professionals | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published May 31, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT
Continuing and Professional Education UIS unit
University of Illinois Springfield
/
The Continuing and Professional Education unit at University of Illinois Springfield offers educational opportunities for a wide-range of professionals.

Rob Kerr is the director of the Continuing and Professional Education (CAPE) unit at the University of Illinois Springfield. This unit facilitates and develops innovative, short term, on-demand programming to help the educational needs of a variety of professionals. Rob spoke to Community Voices about the evolution of online learning and professional development courses offered by CAPE. He also gave information on five academic summer camps for high schoolers offered this year.

Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
