CAPE makes professional development accessible for a multitude of professionals | Community Voices

Rob Kerr is the director of the Continuing and Professional Education (CAPE) unit at the University of Illinois Springfield. This unit facilitates and develops innovative, short term, on-demand programming to help the educational needs of a variety of professionals. Rob spoke to Community Voices about the evolution of online learning and professional development courses offered by CAPE. He also gave information on five academic summer camps for high schoolers offered this year.