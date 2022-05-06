© 2022 NPR Illinois
Community Voices

The Springfield Running Center's owner, Tracy Dowell, talks about her marathon experiences and what makes her store unique | Community Voices

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Jade Anderson
Published May 6, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT
Tracy Dowell runs in a marathon.
Photo courtesy of Tracy Dowell
Tracy Dowell is the owner of the Springfield Running Center. She has participated in 12 marathons, including the Boston Marathon, and an Ironman triathlon. She spoke to Community Voices about using her athletic experience to coach Springfield's youth. She also talked about the services offered at the Running Center including shoe fitting, training plans and "Thursday 5Ks."

Tags

Community Voices athletics
Jade Anderson
See stories by Jade Anderson
