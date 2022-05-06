The Springfield Running Center's owner, Tracy Dowell, talks about her marathon experiences and what makes her store unique | Community Voices
Tracy Dowell is the owner of the Springfield Running Center. She has participated in 12 marathons, including the Boston Marathon, and an Ironman triathlon. She spoke to Community Voices about using her athletic experience to coach Springfield's youth. She also talked about the services offered at the Running Center including shoe fitting, training plans and "Thursday 5Ks."