Owner of China Towne, Kim Votsmier, says art classes offered at her store go beyond just pottery
China Towne is a "Ceramic & Fired Arts Studio," owned by Kim Votsmier, where people can pick out ceramic pieces and paint them. Votsmier spoke to Community Voices about the special classes she offers, including glass fusing and precious metal clay. She also shared how she learns new techniques and then teaches them at her store. She also tells her story about how she got involved in the world of arts and crafts.