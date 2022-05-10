© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community Voices

Owner of China Towne, Kim Votsmier, says art classes offered at her store go beyond just pottery

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Jade Anderson
Published May 10, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT
Kim Votsmier pictured with cat
Photo courtesy of Kim Votsmier
/
Kim Votsmier is the owner of China Towne

China Towne is a "Ceramic & Fired Arts Studio," owned by Kim Votsmier, where people can pick out ceramic pieces and paint them. Votsmier spoke to Community Voices about the special classes she offers, including glass fusing and precious metal clay. She also shared how she learns new techniques and then teaches them at her store. She also tells her story about how she got involved in the world of arts and crafts.

Tags

Community Voices art
Jade Anderson
See stories by Jade Anderson
Related Stories