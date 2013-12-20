NPR Illinois History

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What was it like when public radio first hit the airwaves in Springfield? In the second installment of Radio Rewind, host Evie Rodenbaugh takes listeners back to the voices of 1975.
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UIS grad assistant Evie Rodenbaugh expands on her research into a half century of 91.9 FM in Springfield. In this first episode, she goes back to the beginning. Lincoln Library exhibit, now-May.
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The exhibit opened Sept. 18, 2025, at the Lincoln Library, Springfield's Public Library (directions/hours) as "Radio that Listens to You: 50 Years of NPR Illinois." It will run through May 2026. Michel Martin, NPR Morning Edition co-host, helped open the exhibit along with current and former staff, volunteers, students, donors, and friends (see slide show).
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FULL HOUSE MANSION!The People's House is full Wednesday, November 28 as hundreds of NPR Illinois supporters gather to talk about public radio and see the…
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A few items in this Mission Control:The first drive. Amanda Vinicky Moving to Chicago. Election 2016. Explained. Past Due. Forty years ago the first…
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Bill Wheelhouse is retiring after over 20 years at NPR Illinois. If you've met Bill, you know he's a character who has a lot of character. His no B.S.…
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NPR | Illinois Public Radio has been fortunate to be supported by listeners over the years enabling us to develop comprehensive converage of state…
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ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCES ADDED! See below.Join NPR Illinois listeners, staff, board, and donors December 10, 4:30-7:30 PM for our Holiday Thank You…
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Illinois Issues is going digital. Digital only. Well, digital and broadcast. Which means August will be the last printed magazine version of Illinois…
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Last week I alluded to the responses WUIS has received since announcing program cuts and promised to share the drift of their content. Some of the…