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NPR Illinois History

Home page of exhibition digital site.
NPR Illinois
Sangamon Experience produced this digital history for the 50th anniversary of 91.9

NPR Illinois History

This page captures the history of the 91.9 FM Mechanicsburg signal, Illinois Issues, the 89.3 FM Pittsfield signal, and other projects of NPR Illinois.

Click to view the digital exhibit Sangamon Experience researched for the 50th anniversary of 91.9 FM.