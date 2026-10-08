A judge has blocked Illinois from regulating prediction markets in the same way it does sportsbooks | First Listen
- The ruling says the trades offered by the likes of Kashi and Polymarket fall under the sole jurisdiction of federal regulators
- NPR and PBS stations in Illinois are trying to persevere, one year after President Donald Trum and Congress rescinded federal funds for public media
- The Illinois Republican Party is asking the state attorney general's office to intervene in Champaign County's election process
- A woman who was found on the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign campus requiring medical help died on Tuesday