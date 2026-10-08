© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

A judge has blocked Illinois from regulating prediction markets in the same way it does sportsbooks | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published October 8, 2026 at 7:18 AM CDT
First Listen logo

  • The ruling says the trades offered by the likes of Kashi and Polymarket fall under the sole jurisdiction of federal regulators
  • NPR and PBS stations in Illinois are trying to persevere, one year after President Donald Trum and Congress rescinded federal funds for public media
  • The Illinois Republican Party is asking the state attorney general's office to intervene in Champaign County's election process
  • A woman who was found on the University of Illinois Urbana Champaign campus requiring medical help died on Tuesday
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories