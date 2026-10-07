A central Illinois town ends its talks with a data center | First Listen
- Mahomet officials made the decision to halt talks with a data center following community backlash
- Illinois' Film Tax Credit is drawing more movie and TV production to the state
- More than 700,000 people came through the gates of the Illinois State Fair this summer
- The Illinois State Police has scheduled a large-scale, multi-agency training exercise at the fairgrounds today
- A caterer linked to a foodborne illness outbreak that sickened at least 45 people at a Rock Island football team dinner was operating without a license or food certification