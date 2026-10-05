A cat virus threatening cats at the Sangamon County Animal Shelter | First Listen
- The Sangamon County Animal Shelter has identified the presence of Panleukopenia at the facility
- A rabid bat was discovered on the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus
- Former Congressman Adam Kinzinger says a federal investigation into a bet is political
- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell met with Illinois leaders in downtown Chicago last week about the Bears
- Local regulations for wind and solar energy developments are on the rise