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The Illinois State Police warn its aging fleet of cars could take 18 years to replace | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 2, 2026 at 6:14 AM CDT
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  • Capitol News Illinois reports more than 1,000 Illinois State Police vehicles have exceeded their lifetimes
  • A measure to ban "ultraprocessed" foods in schools has advanced out of a state government committee
  • The Sangamon County Coroner's Office is promoting organ and tissue donation with an open house event today
  • A survey shows most Chicago voters were against last September's federal deportation campaign
  • Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is pushing for a millionaires' tax
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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