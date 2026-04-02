The Illinois State Police warn its aging fleet of cars could take 18 years to replace | First Listen
- Capitol News Illinois reports more than 1,000 Illinois State Police vehicles have exceeded their lifetimes
- A measure to ban "ultraprocessed" foods in schools has advanced out of a state government committee
- The Sangamon County Coroner's Office is promoting organ and tissue donation with an open house event today
- A survey shows most Chicago voters were against last September's federal deportation campaign
- Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is pushing for a millionaires' tax