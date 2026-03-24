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A plan for a controversial data center in Sangamon County still on hold | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 24, 2026 at 6:27 AM CDT
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  • The Sangamon County Board heard testimony for nearly four hours before choosing to table a zoning change for the project
  • Democrat Marc Bell is staying on the ballot for Sangamon County Sheriff
  • Illinois State University's police chief says the department didn't decided NOT to issue a campus alert early Sunday morning because of confusion about what happened
  • Central Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood says the U.S. should look for an exit strategy and wind down the war in Iran
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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