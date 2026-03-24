A plan for a controversial data center in Sangamon County still on hold | First Listen
- The Sangamon County Board heard testimony for nearly four hours before choosing to table a zoning change for the project
- Democrat Marc Bell is staying on the ballot for Sangamon County Sheriff
- Illinois State University's police chief says the department didn't decided NOT to issue a campus alert early Sunday morning because of confusion about what happened
- Central Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood says the U.S. should look for an exit strategy and wind down the war in Iran