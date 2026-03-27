A Cook County judge to hear arguments over appointing a special prosecutor for alleged ICE agent crimes | First Listen
- The Cook County State's Attorney called a demand for a special prosecutor to investigate alleged ICE agent crimes baseless
- State lawmakers are advancing a ban on cell phone use in classrooms
- A bill that would overhaul the way Illinois funds its public universities cleared a House
- committee Thursday
- Midwestern governors seeking a permanent solution to being able to use the ethanol blend E15 gasoline
- The Sangamon County Coroner says a 51-year-old Springfield Park District employee died after being found under a lawn mower at Lincoln Greens Golf Course Thursday