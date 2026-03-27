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A Cook County judge to hear arguments over appointing a special prosecutor for alleged ICE agent crimes | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 27, 2026 at 7:35 AM CDT
  • The Cook County State's Attorney called a demand for a special prosecutor to investigate alleged ICE agent crimes baseless
  • State lawmakers are advancing a ban on cell phone use in classrooms
  • A bill that would overhaul the way Illinois funds its public universities cleared a House
  • committee Thursday
  • Midwestern governors seeking a permanent solution to being able to use the ethanol blend E15 gasoline
  • The Sangamon County Coroner says a 51-year-old Springfield Park District employee died after being found under a lawn mower at Lincoln Greens Golf Course Thursday
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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