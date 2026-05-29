Why Illinois may revisit plug-in solar

Every day, after traveling 93 million miles in a little over eight minutes, sunlight reaches Illinois. Most of that energy falls unnoticed – and underutilized – on our rooftops, parking lots and soybean fields.

But a proposal debated in Springfield this year envisioned a future in which some of that energy could be captured by a solar panel mounted on an apartment balcony, converted into electricity and used to help a person power their life more efficiently.

On its surface, Senate Bill 3104 was a relatively straightforward energy bill – one built on the idea that solar technology is becoming smaller, affordable and accessible enough to move beyond the sprawling solar farms and commercial rooftops.

The proposal gained some initial traction during the spring session. SB 3104 cleared the Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee on March 12 but remained awaiting further amendments before receiving consideration by the full Senate, illustrating both the interest in the technology and the unresolved questions lawmakers sought to address before moving forward.

While sunlight travels fast, the transition of solar technology into our everyday lives has proven to be considerably slower, raising questions about safety, regulation and how modern emerging innovations fit into a power grid system designed decades ago.

Supporters of the idea, known as plug-in solar or balcony solar, could allow renters to participate alongside homeowners in clean energy generation. Critics say the technology raises important questions about safety, utility oversight and how emerging energy technologies themselves plug into the grid.

The speculation this session stretches far beyond the technicals of solar-panels.

Behind the bill is a broader effort championed by Vote Solar, a national nonprofit advocacy organization, whose work emphasizes the unspoken notion that the sun and its light are resources people can use to power their lives – no matter if what they call home is an apartment or a house.

(Capitol News Illinois photo by Nikoel Hytrek) Kavi Chintham of Voter Solar gestures at a 391-watt plug-in solar panel and battery at a March news conference about a bill to expand access to plug-in solar panel systems.

Using light as a tool has indeed cast shadows on the implications of new technologies and our ability to legislate them fairly as fast as they are being invented.

According to legislative insiders, the accelerating pace of technological advancement itself – and its predictable cycles of disruption, innovation and eventual regulation - are perhaps the best reason for why lawmakers are struggling to keep pace, although some say legislative breakthroughs might occur when the legislature reconvenes next January, with the benefit of additional stakeholder negotiations, evolving safety standards and lessons learned from other states already experimenting with plug-in-solar technology.

Senate Bill 3104, sponsored by Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, would have established a legal framework for plug-in solar systems in Illinois.

"For most people, electricity is something that simply arrives when they flip a switch," said Dr. Mohammad Shahidehpour, a distinguished professor at the Illinois Institute of Technology and director of the university's Robert W. Galvin Center for Electricity Innovation. But emerging technologies are beginning to change that relationship.

Traditionally, electricity has flowed in one direction – from centralized power plants through transmission and distribution networks to homes and businesses. Increasingly, however, consumers are becoming what Shahidehpour calls "prosumers," people who both consume and produce electricity.

The concept is already familiar to many homeowners with rooftop solar systems. Plug-in solar seeks to extend similar opportunities to people who have traditionally been excluded from the benefits of having that relationship with the sun. Illinois has 1.6 million rental households.

"Plug-in solar removes some of the biggest barriers to participating in the clean energy transition by making it easier for more families to access solar and lower their energy bills," said Kavi Chintam, Vote Solar's Illinois campaign manager.

Unlike traditional rooftop solar systems, plug-in solar units are designed to connect through an existing electrical outlet and generate a modest amount of electricity for household use. Advocates say this simple system can help reduce energy costs.

"Unlike traditional rooftop systems, it doesn't require homeownership or a suitable roof, which makes it a practical option for renters and working families," Chintam said.

The issue of access has become a central argument for the bill’s allies. According to Vote Solar, roughly three out of four U.S. households cannot access traditional rooftop solar because they rent, live in multifamily housing, have shaded roofs or face other barriers to installation.

Ventura said that reality actually helped inspire the legislature when debating the measure.

"It was a way to offset your energy uses, especially with everything we had to consider with data centers and AI and increase of energy," she said acknowledging state power-grid concerns.

The bill also sought to prevent homeowner associations or landlords from imposing unreasonable restrictions on certain small systems that might be affected.

Yet as negotiations progressed, lawmakers encountered technical questions that proved more complicated than merely plugging in a solar panel.

"What we learned is that there's a lot more complexity to that," Ventura said.

Much of that complexity apparently involved electrical safety. Lawmakers, utilities and industry stakeholders raised issues such as how they work during power outages, how specialized plugs should be designed and how emerging national safety standards should be incorporated into state law.

But for Ventura, the challenges surrounding plug-in solar were not unique. They were part of a broader pattern that has come to define modern policymaking.

"I think that we are in the tech age," Ventura said. "I think that government is behind the 8-ball on this. We're trying quickly to get caught up."

During the current legislative session, lawmakers have grappled with artificial intelligence, data centers, broadband infrastructure, digital privacy and the growing energy demands of a rapidly changing economy. The challenge, Ventura said, is that innovation rarely pauses long enough for government to fully understand it.

"As soon as I learned something about AI, the next day something else had changed," she said.

Ventura described the current political moment as something of a "Twilight Zone," saying debates over technology, affordability and regulation have at times created unexpected areas of agreement among lawmakers who do not typically share common ground.

Ventura remains optimistic about the issue.

"This isn't the end," she said. "This is just the beginning."

For Shahidehpour, the plug-in solar debate illustrates a broader transformation already underway within the energy sector.

At the Illinois Institute of Technology, Shahidehpour helps operate one of the nation's leading microgrid programs. It enables portions of the campus to generate and manage their own electricity during outages. While plug-in solar systems are far smaller in scale, Shahidehpour sees them as part of the same long-term trend toward distributed energy generation.He said he also believes solar technologies are poised for a breakout.

"If you live in an apartment or if you have a balcony, you can basically buy this plug-in device," he said. "You can generate electricity and offset your expenses."

Shahidehpour cautioned that today's systems are unlikely to generate enough electricity to significantly power a home or, in the future, to send meaningful amounts of power back to the grid. Instead, they are more likely to reduce a portion of a household's energy consumption in the short term.

Shahidehpour believes the larger implications deserve continued attention by lawmakers, but champions the efforts already made to position Illinois alongside other solar states.

"The future is going to be very different for the utilities," Shahidehpour said.

Asked about emerging concepts such as the tokenization of electricity, Shahidehpour said the idea should not be dismissed outright.

"I think it's going to have a real world application," he said. "You can find different ways to exchange energy and in order to do that, you may find a way to exchange money as well."

While he cautioned that such systems remain largely theoretical today, Shahidehpour suggested future technologies could allow individuals to trade energy in ways that are difficult to imagine under the traditional utility model.

"You can generate electricity and give it to your neighbor instead of giving the money," he said. "Or you can give somebody else energy instead of paying them."

Whether those possibilities emerge in five years or fifty or not at all remains uncertain. But to many, the questions raised by plug-in solar are part of a broader conversation about how electricity generation, delivery and ownership may be evolving in Illinois and across the world.

Germany has emerged as a global leader in balcony solar adoption, with hundreds of thousands of systems installed by apartment residents and renters over the last decade. German lawmakers have also expanded legal protections for residents seeking to install the systems, providing a glimpse of how the technology could develop as costs decline and regulations mature in the United States.

"We're hopeful lawmakers will revisit a thoughtful path forward for plug-in solar next session," Chintam said.

Ventura and Shahidehpour share that view.

"What we have now, the rules and laws that Springfield is working with, are the ones that were generated for technology over a hundred years ago, when Edison was around," Shahidehpour said. "We haven't changed our rules since then."

