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State Week: The final hours

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIPatrick Pfingsten
Published May 29, 2026 at 12:39 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

The Illinois General Assembly is scheduled to end its spring session Sunday. But there are several issues left to consider.

Primarily, lawmakers need to pass a new state budget. There have been disagreements over spending amid concerns about the economy and threats from the Trump Administration. Democrats have supermajorities in both chambers, but a budget deal has proven elusive heading into the weekend.

Lawmakers may also decide on providing property tax relief for a new Chicago Bears stadium proposed in Arlington Heights. The NFL team is also eyeing property in Indiana.

Earlier this week, legislation dealing with A-I and insurance rates were sent to the governor's desk.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Patrick Pfingsten, author of The Illinoize newsletter and radio host at WMAY in Springfield.

* Note: This episode was recorded Friday morning, May 29, 2026.
Tags
Government & Politics IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
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Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
See stories by Charles N. Wheeler III
Patrick Pfingsten
Patrick Pfingsten authors The Illinoize political newsletter. He's also an on-air host at WMAY Radio in Springfield.
See stories by Patrick Pfingsten
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