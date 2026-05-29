Bills intended to curtail excessive home and auto insurance rates move to the Governor | First Listen
- Each bill prohibits insurers from imposing excessive or discriminatory rates as determined by the Illinois Department of Insurance
- State Farm Insurance has told its 19,000 agents it is making significant changes to compensation and benefits
- A Dixon man faces felony charges after an investigation into alleged threat to a former Illinois State Representative
- A proposal to put limits on electric bikes and scooters is moving in the legislature
- Decatur's mayor is running for another term