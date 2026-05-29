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Bills intended to curtail excessive home and auto insurance rates move to the Governor | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 29, 2026 at 6:28 AM CDT
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  • Each bill prohibits insurers from imposing excessive or discriminatory rates as determined by the Illinois Department of Insurance
  • State Farm Insurance has told its 19,000 agents it is making significant changes to compensation and benefits
  • A Dixon man faces felony charges after an investigation into alleged threat to a former Illinois State Representative
  • A proposal to put limits on electric bikes and scooters is moving in the legislature
  • Decatur's mayor is running for another term
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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