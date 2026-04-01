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Fmr. Congresswoman Cheri Bustos to be part of the UIS Chancellor's Thinkers Series

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published April 1, 2026 at 10:55 AM CDT
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UIS

University of Illinois Springfield Chancellor Janet Gooch will be joined by former Congresswoman Cheri Callahan Bustos for a dialogue on authentic leadership. It's part of the Chancellor's Thinkers Series.

The event is titled A Call to Think: Authentic Leadership. It will take place Tuesday, April 7, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. in the UIS Student Union.

Their conversation will delve into what it means to lead with genuine purpose, how staying true to oneself strengthens trust and influence, and why authenticity is essential in today’s leadership landscape.

Informed by Bustos' experience in public service, journalism, and community advocacy, the discussion will provide a rich perspective on the power of leading authentically.

The series is designed to spark curiosity, stretch thinking, challenge perspectives, and foster intentional dialogue across our campus and the Springfield community.

Schedule

  • 5:30–6:15 p.m. | Conversation between Chancellor Gooch & Cheri Callahan Bustos
  • 6:15–7:00 p.m. | Audience Q&A
  • 7:00–7:15 p.m. | Closing Reflections
  • Reception with heavy refreshments to follow the program

This event is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to RSVP.
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Springfield IL University of Illinois SpringfieldCheri BustosJanet Gooch
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