Faculty and staff unions at UIS vote to authorize a strike | First Listen
- The unions and the UIS have been negotiations for about a year, but the unions say they have yet to reach consensus
- Margaret Croke has won the Democratic primary in Illinois for Comptroller
- A proposal advancing at the statehouse would require local governments to create a version of the state's pension buyout program
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is voicing support for survivors who came forward with allegations of sexual abuse against longtime civil rights activist Cesar Chavez
- Illinois has hit a new plateau as a venue for filmmakers
- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is one of eight attorneys general trying to stop a broadcast merger