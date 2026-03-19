Statewide: Why you need a living will

Living wills are binding documents that include one’s medical wishes in the event of a condition that makes the person unable to communicate. But many fail to take action until it's too late.

On this episode, we talk with an expert about the importance of a living will and how to create one.

And — here's a link to more information on advanced directives.

Also:

* We learn about a program at Illinois State University that teaches financial skills to students.

Jess Savage/WNIJ Garett Schneider uses a flapper to keep flames off of turf grass at a burn in Naperville on February 28, 2026.

* Jess Savage takes us to a prairie fire and explains how they are used to protect and improve the habitat.

* Some animal welfare advocates say rules restricting who can own a big cat, like a tiger, don't go far enough.

* Mariah Woelfel reports on the Illinois primary election results for U.S. Senate.

National Archives and Records Administration, Public domain

* This Week in Illinois History examines the complicated history of pinball.

* The director of Adaptive Edge Institute at Illinois State University talks about artificial intelligence and its influence on teaching.

* Susan Stephens reports on the largest hail stone on record in Illinois. It fell in northern Illinois earlier this month.