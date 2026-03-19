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Statewide: Why you need a living will

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published March 19, 2026 at 3:22 PM CDT
Living will with a person holding a pen
Scott Graham / Unsplash

Living wills are binding documents that include one’s medical wishes in the event of a condition that makes the person unable to communicate. But many fail to take action until it's too late.

On this episode, we talk with an expert about the importance of a living will and how to create one.

And — here's a link to more information on advanced directives.

Also:

* We learn about a program at Illinois State University that teaches financial skills to students.

Garett Schneider uses a flapper to keep flames off of turf grass at a burn in Naperville on February 28, 2026.
Jess Savage/WNIJ
Garett Schneider uses a flapper to keep flames off of turf grass at a burn in Naperville on February 28, 2026.

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* Mariah Woelfel reports on the Illinois primary election results for U.S. Senate.

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National Archives and Records Administration, Public domain

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* The director of Adaptive Edge Institute at Illinois State University talks about artificial intelligence and its influence on teaching.

* Susan Stephens reports on the largest hail stone on record in Illinois. It fell in northern Illinois earlier this month.

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